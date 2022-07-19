Intoxicated man refused to leave women’s restroom at Kane County Cougars game

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Hinckley man was charged with felony aggravated battery of a police officer while he was being removed from the women’s restroom at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva Township, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

David D. Hansen, 27, of the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue, Hinckley, was also charged July 1 with two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, records show.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Northwestern Medicine Field,34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva Township, shortly before 8:30 p.m. to remove Hansen due to his intoxication and disorderly conduct – and that he would not leave the women’s restroom, the report stated.

Officials told the deputy that shortly before 8 p.m., Hansen walked into the women’s restroom “alarming several women,” the report stated.

When a security officer attempted to intervene, Hansen said, “I’ll take you out,” the report stated.

When a second security officer arrived to assist, Hansen said he would take him out too; that was when they called for police assistance, the report stated.

Deputies asked Hansen several times to call for a ride home; Hansen told officers they were to take him home, but he was too intoxicated to provide an address, the report stated.

At one point, Hansen told one of the deputies he was a “beast” and began flexing his muscles and becoming increasingly agitated, the report stated.

While handcuffed and riding in back of a patrol car, Hansen threatened the deputy, including saying “he would kick me in the head,” the report stated.

Upon arriving at the Kane County jail, Hansen was uncooperative, kicked the squad car door making it bow out. Eventually, a deputy knocked Hansen to the ground with a foot sweep, resulting in a cut to his chin that required stitches, the report stated.

While in an ambulance on the way to the emergency room at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, “Hansen continued to be verbally belligerent, swearing and making obscene statements in the … ER,” the report stated. “Hansen was uncooperative with hospital staff and had to be repeatedly placed back onto the hospital bed. While a doctor administered sutures, Hansen kept moving and was verbally belligerent to the doctor.”

Aggravated battery of a police officer is a Class 2 felony, punishable by four to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000, if convicted.

Hansen was released on his own recognizance, but ordered to have no drugs or alcohol, nor entry at Northwestern Medicine Field, according to court records.

Hansen is to appear in court July 29, records show.

Hansen’s public defender did not return a message seeking comment.