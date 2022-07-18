July 18, 2022
News - Kane County

Campton Hills Police Dept. to hold National Night Out event Aug. 2

By Shaw Local News Network

Elburn and Countryside Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Trevor Hall welcomes children and their parents to explore a fire truck during a previous National Night Out in Campton Hills. The 2022 event will be Aug. 2. (Sandy Bressner)

The Campton Hills Police Department and the village of Campton Hills will host the 11th annual National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on School Road.

According to a news release, the event is intended to highlight the village and county emergency services.

The fire department will conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration with an appearance by Superior Air Med and a K-9 demonstration with the Campton Hills Police Department’s Koda and Officer James Levand.

Local businesses will have vendor tables, as well as other hands-on demonstrations from county services, the release stated.

The event will also have hot dogs, a magician, live DJ, and many other family friendly opportunities for learning and fun. Attendees can meet local first responders, local business owners and join others to celebrate the community, the release stated.

For more information, visit camptonhills.illinois.gov.

