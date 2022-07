The city of St. Charles will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 29 in the lower level of Fire Station #1, 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Blood Drive is organized by Versiti Blood Center of Illinois. Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment will ensure a smooth and quick donation experience.

Visit the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois website to make an appointment.