Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: July 12

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• A resident of the 36W400 block of Silver Ridge Drive in St. Charles Township reported July 12 that his house was burglarized of $10,600 in jewelry. The resident had returned from a trip to Wisconsin and found his rear door glass window broken and door leading to the inside of the house pushed in. The jewelry taken was a gold wedding band with a .98 carat diamond and a gold band with an oval emerald surrounded by diamonds. Damage to the rear garage door and door frame was $600, the report stated.