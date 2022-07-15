‘Shakespeare in the Park’ returns to Geneva stage with ‘The Tempest’

Geneva’s Shakespeare in the Park event returns to Island Park Saturday, July 30 with “The Tempest.” The free performance starts at 6 p.m.

According to a news release from the city of Geneva, the tragicomedy will take people on a voyage to a magical island where they will see a shipwreck, fairies, a power struggle and romance being performed by Elgin-based Goodly Creatures. Goodly Creatures is a traveling company that specializes in breathing new life into classic works of literature.

The performance is suitable for all ages, the release stated.

“The play will be full of fun surprises,” Goodly Creatures Founder and Artistic Director Katrina Syrris stated in the release. “Just as magic immerses the characters, our audience will find themselves immersed as well. They won’t just be watching events unfold on Prospero’s island, they will be on the island with us.”

Now in its 16th year, Shakespeare in the Park is presented by the City of Geneva’s Cultural Arts Commission. Seating begins at 4 p.m. at Island Park, located at the corner of State Street and Route 25 in Geneva.

The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics. Sandwiches, water, soft drinks, and ice cream will be available for purchase, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.genevarts.org, call 630-938-4530 or follow Geneva Shakespeare in the Park on Facebook.