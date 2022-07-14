Two people treated for smoke inhalation after early morning house fire in St. Charles

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in St. Charles that caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The St. Charles Fire Department responded at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday to a house on Whittington Course for a report of a smoke in a building, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department. The first St. Charles fire engine arrived on the scene in less than four minutes and found smoke and active fire inside the house, the release said.

The incident was upgraded to a general alarm and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. The fire was contained to the contents involved upon arrival, with fire damage to the contents estimated at $10,000.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago and North Aurora fire departments as well as by the St. Charles Police Department.