St. Charles fireworks show, concert rescheduled for Sept. 1

After being canceled because of the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade, St. Charles Park District’s Fourth of July fireworks show and concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 1.

The rain date is Sept. 9. The event is being put on by the St. Charles Park District in partnership with the city of St. Charles.

The fireworks show, which will launch from Boy Scout Island, is set to start at dusk. Best viewing locations include Pottawatomie Park, Pottawatomie Golf Course and Ferson Creek Park.

The Feel Good Party Band is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. in the pavilion at Pottawatomie Park, where they will perform until the start of the fireworks show.