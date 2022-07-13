Batavia residents asked for feedback about Indian Creek Watershed project

Batavia residents have until next Friday to complete a survey about the Indian Creek Watershed project, which will help protect its water quality and habitat.

According to the city of Batavia, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) is developing the Indian Creek Watershed-based plan. CMAP is working with several organizations and communities in and around the watershed, which straddles southeastern Kane and southwestern DuPage counties. Parts of Batavia’s east side fall within the planning area. A map of the watershed planning area is here.

In addition to improving the water quality in Indian Creek Watershed, the project will also improve the water quality and habitat in the creek’s tributaries, wetlands, lakes, ponds, as well as the Fox River.

Feedback received from residents will help to guide the project, as well as develop monitoring programs, updated plans and policies and outreach and educational activities.

Visit engage.cmap.illinois.gov/indian-creek-watershed-based-plan to share input on CMAP’s interactive map through Friday, July 22.