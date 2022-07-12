St. Charles Business Alliance adds Public Arts Tour to Travel St. Charles app

The St. Charles Business Alliance is adding a Public Arts Tour to the Travel St. Charles app.

According to a news release, the St. Charles Public Arts Tour will feature more than 20 stops and various public art pieces with their locations in the city.

Sculptures, murals and more will all be available to find on the tour.

All stops on the tour are narrated by St. Charles Arts Council President Sue McDowell.

McDowell stated in the release that she enjoyed getting to share information about the public art available in St. Charles.

“St. Charles is home to an astounding amount of public art, many of which people may not know about,” McDowell stated. “Getting to partner with the Alliance and promote the public art here in St. Charles was an amazing opportunity. We hope everyone can take the tour on the app.”

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki stated in the release that this was a great collaborative effort.

“Art is so important to St. Charles and the unique culture we have here,” she stated. “We love getting to showcase it for everyone to find all the amazing works we have here.”

Individuals interested in downloading the app and taking the tour can click here.