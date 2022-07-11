Third Street to close, parking restrictions in effect for Geneva Arts Fair

Parts of Third Street in downtown Geneva will be closed July 23 and 24 for the upcoming Geneva Arts Fair.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 in downtown Geneva.

Parking on Third Street from James to South streets will be prohibited beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 22. Traffic in both directions will be closed to allow artists to set up their tents, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

Signage will be posted the morning of July 22 to notify downtown visitors of the festival restrictions. If vehicles remain on South Third Street after 3 p.m., the police will have them towed from the downtown area, the release stated.

The primary detour routes are Second Street or Route 31. South Third Street is expected to be reopened to traffic by 8:30 p.m. July 24.

For more information about the Geneva Arts Fair, call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com.