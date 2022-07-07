State legislators Ugaste, DeWitte to host Mobile Secretary of State event in Kane County

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, and State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will host a Mobile Secretary of State event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at the South Elgin Public Works Building, 1000 Bowes Road in South Elgin.

According to a news release, services provided at the event will include driver’s license and state ID renewal, replacement and correction. Other services will include license plate renewal stickers, organ/tissue donor registry, motor voter registration and vision screening. No Real ID cards can be obtained at the mobile unit and cash is not accepted.

Seniors aged 75 and older must visit a Secretary of State Driver Services Facility to renew their driver’s license. To renew a current Illinois driver’s license or ID card, a valid driver’s license or ID card must be presented. Constituents applying for a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or ID card must present two forms of identification.

For more information, call 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org.