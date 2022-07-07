Road closure in Batavia this weekend for Windmill City Festival

Houston Street from Water Street east to Island Avenue in Batavia will be closed today through Monday for the Windmill City Festival.

The event is taking place at the Peg Bond Center and the surrounding park tomorrow through Sunday.

The annual event will feature a carnival, food and beverages, live music, games and activities for all ages.

Organized by the Batavia Park District and the city of Batavia, Windmill City Festival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 8, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

Bands that are scheduled to perform include Radio Gaga, 7th Heaven, Lounge Puppets, Back Country Roads and more. Visit windmillcityfest.org for the full musical lineup.

The event also will feature a golf challenge, charming pet competition and more.

The Batavia Mother’s Club Foundation will host a Diaper Derby, where babies participate in a crawling race. Families can bring bicycles to the community bike wash, where park district staff and members of the Batavia Bicycle Commission will help wash and decorate them.