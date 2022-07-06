Gun safety advocates to hold candlelight vigil Wednesday in Geneva in wake of Highland Park mass shooting

In the wake of Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others, gun safety advocates will hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in front of the Kane County Courthouse in downtown Geneva.

The vigil will from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. It is being organized by Geneva Library Board Trustee Arad Boxenbaum.

The 21-year-old Boxenbaum lost last month in his race against Matt Hanson, 49, of Aurora, in the Democratic nomination for the state’s 83rd House District seat. Boxenbaum has said he became involved in politics in his teen years to do something to prevent gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. He has worked on several political campaigns and for a congressman.

Elected officials, candidates and activists plan to speak at the vigil. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

He legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.