Geneva Park District concerts return to River Park on Wednesday nights

GENEVA — The Geneva Park District’s annual Concerts in the Park series returns this summer at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at River Park, 151 N River Lane. A food truck will be on site and beer from Solemn Oath Brewery will be available for purchase, according to a news release from the park district.

The 2022 Concerts in the Park lineup includes:

July 6: The StingRays

Go back a few decades and enjoy the Rock n’ Roll classics of the 50′s, 60′s, 70′s.

July 13: Sushi Roll

One part driving rock band, one part light-hearted pop, and one part over-the-top theatrical verve, Sushi Roll easily transitions between revved-up versions of pop and rock hits by artists like Bruno Mars, Rick Springfield, and the Jackson 5.

July 20: Mr. Myers

Mr. Myers plays “Caribbean Rock” — a mixture of reggae, calypso, beach music and their own originals.

July 27: Wild Daisy

Wild Daisy is an energetic, dynamic female-fronted country band in from Chicagoland area.

River Park is located on the west side of the Fox River, just north of Route 38, and is ADA accessible. Parking is available on the street and in nearby city parking lots.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled. For more information about Concerts in the Park, visit genevaparks.org or call 630-232-4542.