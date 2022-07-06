Covenant Living at the Holmstad residents to show off gardens

BATAVIA — Residents of Covenant Living at the Holmstad will host a tour of their gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 in conjunction with the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardners’ annual garden tour event.

The Holmstad, a retirement community in Batavia, is one of seven stops on the “Take a Walk in Our Gardens” tour and is one of the largest gardens that will be featured.

Funds raised from the event will benefit the Batavia Native Wildlife Sanctuary, plantings along the Riverwalk, educational programming and a college scholarship, according to a news release from The Holmstad.