Kane County SWAT team provided extra security at Batavia’s July 4 fireworks show

The Kane County SWAT team was at Batavia’s July 4 Sky Concert to provide extra security in light of the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens injured.

The city of Batavia does not have its own SWAT team, but the Kane County unit was “in the background” at Batavia’s July 4 fireworks event, said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

“Our team was in the area to proactively back [Batavia police] up. [The SWAT team members] were on standby in the area,” he said Tuesday. “It was more so for peace of mind for everyone. They were in the background, ready to respond. We also gave a courtesy call to the Aurora Police Department, to let them know we were in Batavia if they needed support.”

Hain said the county’s SWAT team often provides backup services to community events.

“If we’re asked to by any municipality to have SWAT coverage, [we’ll go],” he said. “If in the process of preparing for event, a municipality asks us to activate the team, we’ll be there. With today’s hostile environment that doesn’t seem to be going away, we always want to be ready to go, and not have a delayed response.”

Batavia Deputy Chief of Police Shawn Mazza said while his department did not specifically request the SWAT team’s presence for the fireworks show, he was “grateful” they were there, considering other communities were also hosting July 4 events.

While St. Charles canceled its fireworks show “out of an abundance of caution” following the Highland Park tragedy, the city of Aurora proceeded with its event.

“It’s commonplace when there are lot of community events going on at one time, the SWAT team will be located in a central area if they need to respond,” Mazza said. “We knew [the SWAT team] would be assembled close by, and we’re thankful.”

While no one wants to think a mass shooting could happen at a community event like the one in Highland Park, Hain said it’s “an unfortunately reality” in today’s world.

“There’s always the risk [for a mass shooting] at any event,” he said.

Mazza echoed Hain’s comments.

“We need to be prepared here in Batavia for [mass shootings],” he said. “The community should expect that local law enforcement is prepared and has the necessary training and resources to handle those situations, should they occur.”