Huntley man dies in ATV crash in western Kane County on July 4

A Huntley man died and his passenger was seriously injured in an ATV crash in rural Kane County early July 4.

Elpidio Marcelo, 24, of the 41W400 block of Powers Road, Huntley was driving the ATV near the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard in unincorporated Rutland Township when it left the roadway around 12:45 a.m. and hit a mailbox, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATV continued north and hit a tree on the property.

Marcelo and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Marcelo was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman remains hospitalized.

It appears that neither Marcelo or his passenger were wearing helmets, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash, and it’s not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. No citations have been issued, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.