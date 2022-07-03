Classic car shows return to downtown Geneva Thursday nights

Geneva’s Classic Car Shows are returning to downtown Geneva on Thursday nights.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, beginning July 7 and continuing until Aug. 25 from 5-8 p.m., the car show will be host to dozens of classic, muscle and rare cars, motorcycles and trucks, as well as live entertainment, food and more.

The shows are located in the old courthouse parking lot on the corner of James and Fourth streets.

Food will be on sale, and entertainment will be featured most evenings.

For more information, visit www.genevachamber.com or call (630) 232-6060.