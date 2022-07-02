St. Charles Business Alliance to host ‘Get the Scoop on Volunteering’ event

In an attempt to educate and reach out to new volunteers in a fun way, the St. Charles Business Alliance will host the event “Get the Scoop on Volunteering” from 3 to 6 p.m. July 18 at Kimmer’s Ice Cream in St. Charles.

Visitors during that time will be able to receive one free scoop of ice cream if they talk with the Alliance’s representatives. Visitors will learn about volunteer opportunities such as getting involved with the Alliance’s committees – the Marketing and Promotions Committee, Organization Committee, Business Development and Sales Committee, the Fine Art Show Committee and Events Committee.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said that the goal of the event to help volunteers learn about the Alliance in a relaxed environment.

“It can be pretty intimidating to volunteer,” Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “We wanted to give people a ‘sweet’ reason to learn about volunteering. We have a lot of great opportunities and hope people can come out.”

For more information on volunteering at the Alliance, go to stcalliance.org/volunteer.