Windmill City Fest kicks off in Batavia next weekend

Batavia’s Windmill City Festival returns to the Riverwalk July 8 - 10, featuring a carnival, food and beverages, live music, games and activities for all ages.

According to a news release from the Batavia Park District, the event began as a sidewalk sale in 1956 known as Boo Boo Days, and has since flourished into a community-wide celebration.

Organized by the Batavia Park District and the city of Batavia, Windmill City Festival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 8, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Stone Conway, 5, Leo Cozzie, 7 and Poe Conway, 7 of Batavia enjoy one of the carnival rides at the annual Windmill City Festival in Batavia on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Back to rock Batavia are some of Chicago’s favorite bands: Radio Gaga, 7th Heaven, Lounge Puppets, Back Country Roads and more. Visit windmillcityfest.org for the full musical lineup.

In addition to live music and a carnival, the event will feature a golf challenge, charming pet competition and more.

The Batavia Mother’s Club Foundation will host a Diaper Derby, where babies participate in a crawling race. Families can also bring bicycles to the community bike wash, where park district staff and members of the Batavia Bicycle Commission will help wash and decorate them.

Steve Wit, 5, from Batavia, encourages his14-month-old sister, Ingrid Wit, during the Windmill City Festival's Diaper Derby Saturday afternoon in Batavia. (Rena Naltsas)

The sidewalk chalk drawing contest is on Saturday, July 9, where participants will be encouraged to draw what they love about Batavia. Artists of all ages can compete to win People’s Choice for “Most Uplifting” and “Best of Batavia” categories.

Check out windmillcityfest.org for all festival details. For more information about Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879–5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.