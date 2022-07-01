Road patching program in St. Charles to begin on city’s west side

St. Charles residents living on the city’s west side will see smoother roads ahead in the coming months.

The city is set to spend $169,600 this year for its asphalt grinding and patching program. At the St. Charles City Council’s Government Services Committee meeting on Monday, aldermen recommended awarding the contract to Arlington Heights-based J.A. Johnson Paving Co.

The recommendation will now go to the full City Council for review. This year’s program will target the city’s west side.

“We have been coordinating with our engineering division to identify areas of roadway in need of grinding and patching work,” St. Charles public works manager AJ Reineking told alderpersons.

He said the program traditionally has alternated between the east and west sides of the city in order to save on mobilization costs. Last year’s program focused heavily on the east side, Reineking said.

The contract calls for a two-inch grind and overlay of the roadway at each location.

“This program will be performed in conjunction with the city’s in-house roadway maintenance program, which predominantly focuses on smaller repairs or repairs completed in conjunction with utility work,” Reineking said.

Alderpersons also recommended approval of a construction engineering agreement for a traffic signal improvement project at Peck and Campton Hills roads. They recommended awarding the agreement to Rosemont-based Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Ltd. in an amount not to exceed $39,931.

The project will involve replacing the temporary signal at the intersection with a permanent signal.

Motor fuel tax funds will pay for the project. Aldermen also recommended approval of a resolution with the Illinois Department of Transportation in the amount of $479,208.21 to be used for the project.