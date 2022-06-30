Batavia issues July 4 traffic advisory

Batavia’s annual July 4 Sky Concert will affect traffic on Monday, July 4, and motorists could experience delays.

According to a news release from the city of Batavia, prior to the 9:30 p.m. show, Main Street will be closed between Feece Drive and Pitz Lane once the public parking lot at Batavia High School and the handicap parking lot at Batavia Covenant Church are full. At that time, all traffic will be detoured to Wilson Street.

Roadways that will be most significantly impacted are Randall Road from Main Street to Fabyan Parkway, W. Wilson Street and Main Street around Batavia High School and State Route 31 through the downtown area. All routes will have barricades and detours posted around the event site, the release stated.

Observation areas for the show will be at Engstrom Park on Main Street at Millview Drive and the Batavia High School athletic practice fields between Main Street and W. Wilson Street.

Alcoholic beverages and dogs are prohibited from all event observation areas. Fireworks and sparklers are strictly prohibited within city limits, the release stated.

There will be food vendors beginning at 5 p.m. at Engstrom Park. The fireworks show will last from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

At the conclusion of the show, drivers leaving the event area or traveling through the west side of Batavia will experience significant traffic delays, the release stated.