Mosquito spraying scheduled for June 30 in Geneva

Clarke vehicles will be spraying a mosquito control application in Geneva tomorrow to reduce the adult insect population in the city.

According to a news release from the city, spraying is scheduled to take place from dusk on June 30 to dawn on July 1.

The contractor will be using a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets, although people with asthma and other respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors with their windows closed during the misting application and for one hour afterward, the release stated.

Residents can report mosquito nuisances and standing water issues directly to Clarke via the company’s online portal at www.clarkeportal.com/hotline. Residents can subscribe to receive advanced spraying notifications from Clarke when registering.

The city also sends out mosquito spraying notifications. Residents can subscribe to “community alerts” by selecting the ”Notify Me” button on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Mosquito control applications are subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather. Updates will be posted on the city’s website if necessary.

For tips on how to prevent West Nile or any other mosquito-borne illness, visit the Kane County Health Department’s website at www.kanehealth.com.