July 4 celebrations happening around Kane County

Local municipalities are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4, with fireworks, food and plenty of family fun.

Here’s a roundup of area fireworks shows and celebrations:

St. Charles

The St. Charles Park District, in partnership with the city of St. Charles, will host a Fourth of July celebration at Pottawatomie Park. Fireworks will begin at dark. The park will be open throughout the day, and the Feel Good Party Band will take the stage at the park’s pavilion at 6 p.m. until the fireworks begin. Picnic tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons may bring their own tables, chairs and blankets. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the River View Miniature Golf Course refreshment stand, which will stay open until 9:15 p.m.

Batavia

Batavia’s July 4 celebration begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors and entertainment, followed by the SkyConcert at 9:30 p.m. The event takes place at Engstrom Park, 326 Millview Drive. Fireworks also can be viewed at Batavia High School.

For more information, visit http://bataviafireworks.org/.

Elburn

There won’t be any fireworks July 4, but just a few days later, the Elburn Lions Club will hold its annual fireworks show on Saturday, July 9, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St. The grounds open at 7 p.m. The fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m. Rain date is for Sunday, July 10.

Aurora

Aurora will hold a free July 4 event at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with DJ SuaveSmooth and dancing, followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Elgin

Elgin’s Fourth of July celebration takes place at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., with food trucks at 4 p.m. The band Modern Day Romeos will perform at 7 p.m., followed by a 30-minute fireworks shows at 9:20 p.m.

Prior to the event, a Fourth of July parade steps off at 9 a.m. at Slade and Douglas Streets and ends in front of Elgin City Hall.