Geneva aldermen OK liquor license for new business

GENEVA – Aldermen approved a liquor license Monday for a new business, Chi-Cutierie Boards and More, 321 Franklin St., Geneva.

Speaking for his wife, Michelle, who could not attend the meeting, Robert Parker said she had been a sales director for Oberweis Dairy home delivery, but during COVID-19 shutdown, she wanted to do something on her own.

“She always had a dream to do it,” Parker said. “She had kind of been involved in charcuterie for a while. It was her opportunity. So she said, ‘What do you think?’ and I supported her wholeheartedly. We took a big step.”

Charcuterie refers to a meat and cheese board that typically includes cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers, nuts, fruits, vegetables and dipping sauces.

“She started kind of doing it from home as kind of a side business and it grew and we moved into a shared kitchen – a commercial kitchen – up on Stevens Street and kept growing from there,” Parker said.

His wife wanted to add retail and be able to do other things and they started looking for a retail space, Parker said.

“It took quite a while to find the right space. We had some kind of unique requirements as far as kitchen space goes,” Parker said.

By coincidence, Michelle was out walking one day and ran into the owner of 321 Franklin St., who told her it was available and was she interested in renting it.

The couple did work to freshen up the space and just opened June 1, Parker said.

“Everything has been great so far,” Parker said. “We’ve had a really great start.”

First Ward Alderman Michael Bruno said they purchased a charcuterie kit “and inquired about when you’d get a liquor license.”

“And here we are,” Bruno said.

“That’s been on the agenda since day one,” Parker said. “We’re anxious to get things going.”

“I just want to say I love the name,” 3rd Ward Alderwoman Becky Hruby said, referring to the play on words in the business title, Chi-Cutierie.

Parker laughed.

“It pains me, but I have to give credit to my brother-in-law for that,” Parker said. “He’s in marketing in the city and it was kind of his idea.”

The Class C-3 liquor license granted to Chi-Cutierie Boards and More allows retail sales for consumption on or off the premises, but in the original sealed bottle or container, according to the city code.

More information about the store is available online at www.chi-cuterie.com.