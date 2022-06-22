Geneva administrators honored for service to profession

GENEVA – Geneva City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins and Human Resource Generalist Mera Johnson were both recognized by the Illinois City/County Management Association with the Gregory J. Bielawski award for service to the profession, Mayor Kevin Burns announced at the June 20 City Council meeting.

The award honors individuals who have gone above and beyond in the local government management profession, Burns said.

“Ms. Dawkins was recognized for her service to the profession through mentoring and teaching young people, supporting colleagues, and actively participating in professional and community organizations,” Burns said.

Johnson was recognized along with nine of her colleagues for the formation of the Legacy Project in 2011, he said.

“This organization’s purpose is to advance women in local government by helping women succeed by enhancing career-building models that develop leadership skills and by providing an opportunity to network with professsional women in government,” Burns said.

In 2012, the Legacy Project was formally granted affiliate member status with ILCMA, and the group continues to make an impact on the profession today.

Dawkins and Johnson received their awards during the Association’s annual banquet on June 9.

“My deepest, and sincerest congratulations to City Administrator Dawkins and Human Resources Director Johnson,” Burns said. “We are fortunate, we are blessed, and we are proud to have you on our team.”

This was the second honor this year for Dawkins, according to an announcement on the city’s website, www.geneva.il.us.

On May 13, Northern Illinois University recognized Dawkins with an honorary membership in Pi Alpha Alpha for her outstanding public service, according to the website.

Pi Alpha Alpha identifies those whose careers have best advanced the ideals of “integrity, professionalism, and creative performance” in public service as individuals who are considered for honorary membership, according to the website.