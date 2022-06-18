State Rep. Ugaste to host prescription drug drop off June 25

State Rep. Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) and the South Elgin Police Department are hosting a free prescription drug drop off from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at the South Elgin Police Department, 10 N. Water St. in South Elgin.

According to a news release, medications that will be accepted at this event are prescription medications, over the counter medications, prescription ointments and patches, pet medications and vitamins. Restricted items can be found on Ugaste’s website at repugaste.com. The event will be a drive-thru event that will allow individuals to remain in their vehicles.

For more information, call 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org.