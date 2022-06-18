Blues on the Fox returns to Aurora after two-year hiatus because of pandemic

For Aurora resident Scott Harvey, attending the Blues on the Fox festival has been a tradition.

So he felt something was missing in his life after the festival was cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“We set this aside on our calendars every year,” Harvey said. “It’s Father’s Day weekend and we make a big deal out of it. My wife and I have been married 30 years and going to hear live music is something that we love to do together.”

Harvey and thousands of other people were at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in Aurora Friday night watching Chicago’s own Shemekia Copeland and Kenny Wayne Shepherd perform during the return of Blues on the Fox, now in its 24th year. The last Blues on the Fox festival had been in 2019.

The second day of the festival on Saturday will feature Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy as well as Billy Branch and Melody Angel, two other Chicago musicians. Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers also will perform that day.

Terry Turlek, of Downers Grove, met Copeland after her set and had her autograph this year’s Blues on the Fox poster.

“Every year I come to this festival and every year I’ve been buying this poster,” Turlek said. “This is the first time I’ve had it autographed by one of the artists. So I’m going back tomorrow and hopefully I’ll get more artist autographs.”

Although Chicago is known as the blues capital of the world, Aurora also has contributed significantly to the history of blues music. In 1937 and 1938, Sonny Boy Williamson, Henry Townsend and other notable Bluebird artists made recordings at the Leland Hotel in downtown Aurora.

After a two-year break, Dave Glynn was happy to be back on stage Friday night announcing the acts at the festival.

“It was total adrenaline,” he said. “It was just such a great feeling to look out and see a huge crowd.”

Glynn has been involved in the festival almost since its inception in 1997. He is part of the nonprofit organization Fox Valley Music Foundation, which operates The Venue in downtown Aurora.

The Venue will host a Blues on the Fox after party on Saturday night with Branch, Wayne Baker Brooks and others. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. and tickets are $20, available at The Venue’s website, themusicvenue.org.

For tickets and more information about Blues on the Fox, go to riveredgeaurora.com

Coinciding with this year’s Blues on the Fox festival, the city of Aurora will host the grand opening of its new Wilder Park Promenade with a free event, Party on the Promenade, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. Wilder Park is on the west side of the Fox River at 350 N. River St.

Admission is free. Food and beer trucks will be lined up along Wilder Park’s newly paved promenade, serving up a variety of festival fare including barbecue, burgers, brats, pizza, ice cream and more. Live music will play between sets across the river at RiverEdge Park, and there will be activities for kids.