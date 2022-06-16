Geneva Commons to offer its own family fest during Swedish Days

GENEVA – Geneva Commons is participating in the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Swedish Days Festival by hosting its own family fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at the shopping center at 1534 Commons Drive, Geneva.

Events include a classic car show presented by the Greater Illinois Region Classic Car Club of America with 40 to 45 cars, a performance by Simply Destinee Youth Center, Midwest Fun Factory will provide balloon sculptures and face painting for children and Matt Holm from State Farm will provide a fire truck also for children to touch, according to a news release.

Also featured will be food trucks, including La Michoacana Mobil Food Truck, Ferdie’s Cabin Food Truck and The Sweetest Adventure – a mobile cotton candy cart.

Flora Ann McIntyre Entertainment – F.A.M.E – will provide henna tattoos and caricature drawings.

Fiesta Mania Chicago will provide special appearances for Bumble Bee Transformers, Super Mario and LOL Girls – Super Mario is a character from a video game, Bumblebee is a robot in the Transformers franchise and LOL Girls are fashion doll characters.

Children can have their photos taken with these special characters.

Children’s book author Evelyn Sanchez Toledo will give a sensory-friendly story time with “The Adventures of Bee,” “Diego’s New Adventure” and “Bruna Dancing Around the World,” the release stated.

Other sensory-friendly activities for children will be sponsored by the Geneva Park District, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Visiting Nurses Association Healthcare, Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy, Geneva Public Library, Rush Kids Pediatrics, Rising Lights Project and Fox Valley Special Recreation Association.