St. Charles School District names new chief communications officer

The St. Charles School Board Monday approved the appointment of Scott Harvey as the district’s new chief communications officer effective July 1.

He will succeed Carol Smith, who has served at the director of communications and community relations since 2017, when she becomes executive director of communications for Glenbrook High School District 225.

Harvey has served in communications roles for 15 years in journalism and public relations. From 2007-2017, he led award-winning newsrooms as the news director for KETR in Commerce, Texas, and then for KSMU in Springfield, Missouri. The nonprofit stations, licensed to and housed on university campuses, elevated Harvey’s passion for education reporting, student success and community engagement, according to a news release from the school district.

He most recently served as communications and media coordinator for Joliet Junior College, with a focus on internal and external communications, media relations and strategic communications management.

“I’m incredibly honored to be joining St. Charles District 303 as the chief communications officer,” Harvey said in the news release. “My sincere thanks to the school board, Dr. Gordon and the search committee for their confidence in me. I’m excited to help build upon the strong foundation District 303 has laid in serving our students, staff members and district families. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues, meeting students and engaging with the community as we continue to grow engagement and awareness of district initiatives and successes.”

Paul Gordon will become the new superintendent of St. Charles School District on July 1, succeeding Superintendent Jason Pearson, who will be leaving the district to become the superintendent of Northbrook School District 28.

Harvey was born and raised in Shenandoah, Iowa. He received his bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Northwest Missouri State University in 2007. Harvey resides in Oswego with his wife and three children.







