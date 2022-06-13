Man dies in motorcycle crash in St. Charles Township

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A 31-year-old Streamwood man died in a motorcycle crash shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to Vasa Park in the 35W200 block of Route 31 in St. Charles Township, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 31 when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a helmet, the release stated.

Joseph Ceravolo of the 0-100 block of Autumn Lane, Streamwood, the sole occupant of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management assisted Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene. Anyone with information about the crash, should call 630-444-1103.