Kane County COVID-10 community transmission level reaches ‘high’

Kane County has reached what the CDC is designating as “high” community COVID-19 transmission. Kane joins 32 Illinois counties, including all surrounding counties, in the high transmission category.

According to a news release from the Kane County Health Department, the most effective way to prevent severe illness is to be up-to date with vaccinations and boosters. This is especially important for elderly people and those who are immunocompromised or have complex medical conditions.

Anyone who is sick should stay home, anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the virus or is experiencing symptoms, should test themselves before visiting with loved ones, the release stated.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at high community level for COVID-19 transmission:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings) if you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

If you test positive: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19, the release stated.

Vaccination appointments are available at the Kane Vax Hub. Visit KaneVax.org.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the KCHD website at KaneHealth.com.

Also, the Kane County Health Department in cooperation with SHIELD Illinois announces the availability of free saliva-based COVID-19 testing at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia.

The Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall Road will be open for testing Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a news release, the test is a non-invasive saliva test and does not require a nasal swab. Confidential results are available in 24 – 48 hours. Registrants are asked to not eat or drink anything one hour before their test.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is encouraged. To register, visit shieldilportal.pointnclick.com.



