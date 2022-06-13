Batavia to open cooling centers Tuesday as extreme heat expected

The city of Batavia will open a cooling center that will be open to the public at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., according to a news release.

The center will be open 24 hours a day, but sleeping accommodations, washing facilities or refrigerators will not be available, the release stated.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Advisory beginning at noon Tuesday through at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When you arrive at the center, please check in at the front desk of the Batavia Police Department.

According to the release, severe heat can be extremely dangerous. Especially at risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and people taking medication for chronic health conditions. Residents who have at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should help by checking on them periodically.

Anyone with questions about the city’s cooling center should call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.