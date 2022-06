In order to repair a water main break on Route 31 at the entrance of the Mt. St. Mary Park parking lot in St. Charles, the southbound lane of Route 31 and the Mt. St. Mary Park parking lot will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

There will be traffic delays because of the closure.