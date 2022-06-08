Nine Kane police agencies net 3 DUI arrests during Memorial Day No-Refusal operation

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County’s Memorial Day No-Refusal operation, a collaborative effort of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and nine police agencies, netted three intoxicated drivers, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced in a news release.

The three are:

• Jose L. Barrerea-Munoz, 39, of the 300 block of Church Street, West Chicago was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic offense in Batavia. He is to appear in court July 20.

• Lirio P. Hernandez-Camacho, 28, of the 200 block of Lovell Street, Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence and felony aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and misdemeanor endangering children in Elgin. He is to appear in court June 24.

• Sean W. Howell, 29, of the 2800 block of Randall Ridge Drive, Elgin, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic offense in St. Charles. He is to appear in court July 20.

The other participating police agencies were Aurora, Carpentersville, Geneva, Illinois State Police District 15, South Elgin and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, none of which snagged an impaired driver.

From 8 p.m. May 30 to midnight on May 31, officers who stopped and arrested a suspected intoxicated driver transported the alleged offender to their local police station, where they were asked to submit to a Breathalyzer or other chemical testing, the release stated.

Anyone who refused to provide the sample would have been instructed by an on-call assistant state’s attorney that a court order would be sought to order them to provide the sample, if they continued to refuse.

Suspects who continued to refuse to submit to chemical testing after being presented with a search warrant faced additional charges.

Illinois courts have consistently held that there is no right to refuse chemical testing when probable cause exists that a person is intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle.

Police obtained one search warrant during the May 30 initiative. That motorist submitted to a blood draw when presented with the warrant. The highest blood-alcohol concentration of those charged as a result of these arrests was 0.200%, the release stated.

“The No-Refusal initiatives are about road safety because every DUI is preventable. There are plenty of ways to get home that do not involve getting behind the wheel of a car while impaired,” Mosser stated in the release.

“My thanks to the police officers and their staff for participating in this initiative. My thanks to DUI Supervisor Katy Flannagan and Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Gasparro for arranging this No-Refusal evening, along with Assistant State’s Attorney’s Stacey Wittman, Danielle Bechtold and Sarah Norkus from my office who gave up their holiday and worked to hold these individuals accountable for their bad decision,” Mosser SAID.