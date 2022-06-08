Kane State’s Attorney sets up primary election complaint line

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Voters who observe or experience voting problems or irregularities on primary election day, June 28, should call the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office at 630-208-5328 to report problems, according to a news release.

This would include anyone who witnesses possible illegal election activity such as electioneering, illegally placed campaign signs or denial of voting rights at any of Kane County’s 291 voting precincts.

The election complaint line will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28.

Assistant State’s Attorneys will take the complaints and are prepared to travel to polling places to ensure compliance with state election laws.

This complaint line is for Election Day only. It is not for election questions, such as polling times and places. Voters in need of election information should call the Kane County Clerk’s Election Help Line at 630-232-5990.