Remote-controlled aircraft in St. Charles to highlight ace pilot prowess

ST. CHARLES – The ninth annual Fox Valley Aero Club Windy City Warbirds & Classics Event and Air Show flies into view from June 16 to 18.

The theme will be “Aircraft of Aces” from World War II. The pilots of giant-scale, remote-controlled warbird aircraft demonstrate their combat aviation flight skills, a news release stated. People can watch them earn their Flying Ace Wings during the three-day event.

During WWII, one needed to shoot down five enemy aircraft to be considered an ace.

“These ‘Aircraft of Aces’ planes may be radio-controlled model airplanes, but they are giant and loud,” event chairman John Fischer said in the release. “We will have over 65 guest pilots and over 120 giant-scale RC model aircraft with wingspans of 6 to 15 feet or more. There will be flight demonstrations all day, and a [noon] air show on Saturday, [June] 18. Following the air show, we will have a candy drop from an RC airplane for the kids, with an open flight line where the whole family can see the airplanes up close. It is very rare to see so many giant-scale RC warbirds and classics aircraft gathered in one location.”

These “Aircraft of Aces” airplanes represent a time in history when the pilot was the onboard computer, and their flight skills were admired by all of America, club member Armin Weber said in the release, adding that the event’s pilots will showcase the best in RC flight skills.

The action is set at the Fox Valley Aero Club, 3831 Carl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. On June 18, there will be food service on site. Event T-shirts, hats and posters also will be available.

The entrance fee is $10 per adult, and $5 for teens. Admission is free for kids age 12 and younger.

Tickets are good for all three days. To learn more about the Fox Valley Aero Club, visit foxvalleyaero.com.