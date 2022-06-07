Geneva awards $900K contract for design of new twin 20-inch sanitary sewers

GENEVA – Aldermen on Monday unanimously approved $900,000 for an engineering contract with Deuchler Engineering for design and permitting of a new twin 20-inch sanitary sewer pipes to cross the Fox River to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The work is intended to address what a 2021 study said was the biggest challenge in Geneva’s aging sewer system: A single 20-inch pipe goes under the Fox River to connect the entire area west of the river to the treatment plant.

Instances of heavy rain causes sanitary sewer overflows, specifically on River Lane, according to the board packet.

“The modeling showed that even with continued investment in sanitary sewer rehabilitation west of the river, (sanitary sewer overflows) would continue with the single river crossing,” documents state.

The new twin pipe crossing to the wastewater plant would reduce likelihood of sanitary sewer overflows, provide more system reliability and be easier to maintain.

At the May 16 Committee of the Whole, Superintendent of Water and Wastewater Bob Van Gyseghem said the dual pipes – rather than one larger pipe – would make it easier for staff to clean one, televise and do maintenance on it while the flow continues on the other.

“It will also act as an additional conveyance pipe with the two to bring flow over to the wastewater plant,” Van Gyseghem said.

Deuchler Engineering President John Frerich said doing maintenance on the existing single pipe was very involved.

“We had to set up a bypass pump, we had to set up extensive piping across the pedestrian bridge underneath the railroad bridge to convey it across the river while we were able to then isolate, clean, televise that existing pipe that you have,” Frerich said. “So with two, that makes that so much easier.”

If they were to build a single, larger pipe, it would require more cleaning because it could hold more sediment, Frerich said.

The two 20-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipes would be installed next to each other, Van Gyseghem said.

As to whether the current single pipe would remain, Frerich said that is yet to be determined.

“There’s some options and considerations that we’ll discuss with staff during the design,” Frerichs said. “It’s not a detriment to leave it in place. Maybe we leave it and just valve it off … so that this is the primary. And if you ever needed a third (pipe), it’s still there.”

The two new pipes would be encased in concrete, and installed with open trenching using coffer dams, according to city documents.

Last year, Deuchler Engineering presented results of a years-long study of the city’s sewer system, recommending a $12.33 million upgrade to the city’s ongoing stormwater infiltration and flooding problems.

It would take several fiscal years to achieve all the recommendations, officials had said.

In recommending Deuchler for the contract, staff considered other projects that Deuchler Engineering has completed that tie directly into this project, documents show.

A different consulting engineer would have to take time to review and interpret these reports in the development of the design for the river crossing. The rates charged by Deuchler Engineering are consistent with rates charged for the previous projects, documents show.