Playhouse 38 to return after two-year hiatus with ‘Cracked Ice’ production

The Geneva Park District’s Playhouse 38 this month will stage its first adult theatrical performance since 2020.

“Cracked Ice,” which is billed as an evening of comedy, is comprised of 10-minute performances from Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Ken Levine, known of such television shows as “M*A*S*H,” “Cheers,” “Frasier,” and “Wings” and Craig Gustafson, a local playwright with comedies published in several anthologies.

The show will run from Thursday to Sunday over two weeks. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday June 9-11 and June 16-18. There also will be two 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, June 12 and 19.

Tickets are $15 each in advance or $20 at the door. Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at GenevaParks.org, or in person at Sunset Community Center or Stephen Persinger Recreation Center.

“Playhouse 38 has remained committed to providing a variety of performing arts programs to the Geneva community year-round, but after a two-year hiatus from adult productions, this performance is extra special,” Joey Kalwat, who oversees Playhouse 38 and is aquatics and facility manager for Geneva Park District, said in a news release. “This show brings a vast amount of noteworthy talent and creativity to the stage, and we encourage residents to add this must-see event to their calendars.”

The production features these 10-minute performances and cast members:

From Ken Levine:

“Noir Man” — A modern day Philip Marlowe tries to solve the biggest mystery of all: the plot of “The Big Sleep.” With Jack T. Smith, Sylmarie Soto and Rhys Read.

“The Spirit of 21″ — A trip to the Chester A. Arthur presidential library/yogurt stand leads to a seance and maybe romance. With Sylmarie Soto and Devon Ortiz.

“The Reunion” — Scott and Carl haven’t seen each other in 50 years. By chance they happen to meet on the street. Scott returns the crayon he borrowed from Carl half a century ago. With Rhys Read and Steve Brunette.

“Speaking Volumes” — A librarian finds his voice by losing his girlfriend. With Matt Hellyer, Erina Johnson, Jay Battles and Jack T. Smith.

From Craig Gustafson:

“G.P.S.O.M.F.G.” — A couple on a Disneyland vacation and their rental car GPS. It’s a good thing GPS systems have no emotions. Or do they? With Erina Johnson and Matt Hellyer.

“Pre-Code” — Two former high school teachers discuss their post-retirement hobbies. One has started collecting movie memorabilia. The other has chosen a less conventional - and legal - activity. With Jennifer Ciombor and Carolyn Pizzato.

“Spot the Camel” — A comedy/drama. A wife tries to talk her husband out of his panic over the possibility of early-onset Alzheimer’s. With Jami Johnson, Jack T. Smith and Carolyn Pizzato.

“A Cheap Maid in Chasteside” — A 17th century maiden is fed up with Living for Love. Show her the cash. With Sylmarie Soto, Erina Johnson, Steve Brunette, Jami Johnson, Devon Ortiz, Jay Battles and Rhys Read.



