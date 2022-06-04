Two new health profession programs coming to Elgin Community College this fall

Elgin Community College is launching two new programs in its health and sciences division in Fall 2022 — medical assisting and ophthalmic technician.

According to a news release from the college, local healthcare employers expressed a need to have more trained workers for both in-demand positions that are currently facing staffing shortages. Both areas are expected to see double-digit growth by 2030, according to the US Department of Labor.

Three virtual medical assisting information sessions will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14 and 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Visit the Medical Assisting Information Sessions webpage to sign up.

A virtual ophthalmic technician information session will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Visit the Ophthalmic Technician Information Sessions webpage to sign up.

For more information about the college’s new health professions programs, contact medical assisting program director Kelli Martin at 847-214-7309 or ophthalmic technician program director Shelby Stanley at 847-214-7342.