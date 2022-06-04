Beef Shack set to open in October in new St. Charles location

The Shack plans to come back to St. Charles in the fall.

On Friday there was a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Beef Shack that is only two doors down from its original location, which closed in February 2020. That restaurant, which opened in 2011, was the first Beef Shack in the franchise chain.

Those participating in Friday's groundbreaking are from left to right: Building owners Ryan Samuelson and Ryan Corcoran; Adam Garcia, CEO of New Path Construction and Consulting; Daniel Perillo IV, Beef Shack shift leader and son of Beef Shack CEO Daniel Perillo; Beef Shack CEO Daniel Perillo; Gina Perillo, social media specialist for Beef Shack and daughter of CEO Daniel Perillo; Brandon Perillo, Beef Shack director of franchise operations and son of CEO Daniel Perillo; Mike Perillo, Beef Shack operations manager (brother of CEO Daniel Perillo; St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek and Janet Roman, president and CEO of the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Beef Shack)

Beef Shack is taking over the former TitleMax building at 2015 W. Main St. Plans are for the restaurant to open in October.

The new restaurant, located at the intersection of West Main Street and Randall Road, will feature a drive-through. The previous restaurant did not have a drive-through.

The chain is known for its Cheezy Beef on garlic bread. It also sells burgers, Chicago style Vienna Beef hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, shakes and other items.

“We’re very excited about that location,” said Beef Shack CEO Dan Perillo in previously talking about the plans. “There’s a lot of traffic on Main Street and Randall Road. So we’re very excited to be at that location.”

Perillo is a St. Charles resident.

“We’re very, very ecstatic about coming back to St. Charles, where it all began,” he said. “It’s going to be bigger and better. That’s the way I look at it.”

The building is more than twice the size of the previous restaurant, which will also allow for more seating.

“We’re going to have 40 to 50 seats in there,” he said. “The other restaurant probably had 15 or 16 seats altogether.”

A shack of a different kind opened in Beef Shack’s former location. Chums Shrimp Shack opened its doors in October in the former Beef Shack building at 2115 W. Main St. in St. Charles. The restaurant had moved from its location at 116 Penny Ave. in East Dundee, where it had been located since 2019.

In addition to the new St. Charles restaurant, plans are to open a second Beef Shack location in Elgin in July along with a restaurant at 3433 Orchard Road in Oswego.







