Ride in Kane receives additional funding and new vehicle from Pace Bus to support services

Pace Bus awarded Kane County $200,000 to supplement the Ride in Kane program. Board Chair Corinne Pierog accepted a check from Pace on May 31.

According to a news release from the county, this funding is in addition to a 15% increase in Pace’s 2022 subsidy of Ride in Kane funding.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ride in Kane public paratransit program has provided rides for 18,675 residents. The Ride in Kane program serves people 65 and over, individuals with disabilities and low-income residents, the release stated.

Currently the program provides 24/7 transportation to qualified residents for a cash fare of $5 for the first 10 miles of a trip. The service works in partnership with Pace Suburban Bus, local municipalities, townships and social service agencies.

Of the rides requested in Kane County in 2022, 42% were for work, 42% were for medical purposes and 16% were for community access.

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke started the presentation by commending Kane County, “for the great partnership and providing transportation to residents.”

“The numbers clearly indicate that the program is lowering the transportation barriers thousands of Kane County residents face while trying to earn a living or see the doctor,” Pierog stated. “The contribution from Pace will go a long way to maintain the service for all who benefit from it.”

“Kane County has long been an advocate of public transportation and their partnership helps Pace create an innovative, efficient, regional mobility network that would not be possible without collaboration,” stated Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski.

Pace also brought their first electric bus for County Board members to tour.

“This is the first step into our era of electrification and zero-emissions. From city centers to suburban and rural communities, we will do our part to improve air quality for those we serve,” stated Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger.

Ride in Kane is coordinated through the Kane County Division of Transportation.

The 15 participating Ride in Kane sponsors include: Association for Individual Development, Aurora Township, City of Batavia and Batavia Township, Blackberry Township, Campton Township, City of Elgin and Elgin Township, City of Geneva, City of St. Charles and St. Charles Township, Hesed House, Village of South Elgin, Kane County and Pace. These participating sponsors have supported the program and continue to pledge their 50% local funding match required as program sponsors, the release stated.

Learn more at http://kdot.countyofkane.org/RIK