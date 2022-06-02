Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital begins expansion and renovation

Construction will begin this week on the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital’s expansion to its Cancer Center, located on the hospital campus at 304 N. Randall Road in Geneva. The expansion will increase the size of the facility by an additional 15,000 square feet and another 6,000 square feet will be renovated, according to a news release.

The project includes 17 new private infusion bays and a consultation room, which increases the total number of infusion bays to 30. In the oncology clinic, an additional 19 exam rooms and a new procedure room will increase the number of exam rooms to 32 and procedure rooms to two. Nurse stations will be enlarged and staff will have additional space with a larger staff lounge that accesses an outdoor patio.

The pharmacy will double in size with additional workstations and a changing room. Two new chemo hoods will be added and a medication room will be expanded to accommodate additional Pyxis machines. The mechanical room will be enlarged and a new receiving room will be constructed, the release stated.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit http://news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.