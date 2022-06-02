North Aurora man charged with reproduction, possession of child porn with children under 13

NORTH AURORA – A 70-year-old North Aurora man was charged with felony reproduction and possession of child pornography involving children under 13, following a cyber-tip from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Crimes Against Children Division, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain announced in a news release.

The sheriff’s office Special Victims Team Detectives executed a search warrant June 1 at the home of Richard E. Suddoth, of the 200 block of Larchwood Lane, North Aurora. Suddoth was taken into custody after numerous photographs and videos containing child pornography were discovered in the residence, the release stated.

Suddoth was charged June 2 with seven counts of reproduction of child pornography, victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of possession of child pornography, victim under the age of 13, all felonies, the release stated.

Court records show each charge listed against Suddoth occurred Aug. 25, 2021.

Digital Forensic Examiners from the Attorney General’s Office and North Aurora Detectives assisted in the search warrant.

Hain made child pornography investigations a top priority in 2019, knowing that national statistics show that over 90% of those who possess and disseminate the pornography also physically offend against children at some point, the release stated.

In the same year, Hain also assigned a detective to the State Attorney’s Child Advocacy Center, which investigates reports of all sexual assaults and abuse against children.

“Proactive investigations like the arrest of Suddoth and supporting immediate follow-up investigations on complaints of crimes against children are essential to safeguarding our youth and bringing these egregious offenders to swift justice,” Hain stated in the release.

The most serious charge Suddoth faces are the seven counts of reproduction of child pornography, Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Suddoth is currently being held in the Kane County jail on no bond. No court date has been scheduled for him and court records do not show an attorney of record.