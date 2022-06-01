St. Charles Public Library to highlight the art of Paul Cezanne

ST. CHARLES — The St. Charles Public Library will be offering a virtual lecture with art historian Jeff Mishur at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 to coincide with the Art Institute of Chicago’s showcasing of the art of Paul Cezanne.

According to a news release from the library, Cezanne’s innovative approach to traditional subjects, including still life, landscape and nude will be discussed. Cezanne sought to challenge the conservative art world of late 19th century Paris, moving beyond Impressionism and inspiring a new generation of modernists.

Mishur is co-owner of Art Excursions, a company which provides lectures on a wide range of subjects and private guiding in Chicago. He has a Masters in Art History from Northern Illinois University and has taught at NIU for many years, the release stated.

Registration is required for this virtual presentation. For more information, visit www.scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave.