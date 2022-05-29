St. Charles Public Library’s summer reading program begins next week

Get ready to “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” with this year’s St. Charles Public Library’s summer reading program. The library will launch its summer reading program on Tuesday, May 31 which runs through Sunday, July 31.

According to a news release from the library, the summer reading program is a library annual tradition with nearly 3,500 kids, teens and adults joining in the excitement each year.

Adults and teens can register at the Research & Reading Desk or online at scpld.readsquared.com. Infants, preschool children, and elementary students can register online or at the Youth Services Desk, and track reading and listening—it all counts. These programs encourage children, youth, and families to read and maintain reading skills during the summer months, the release stated.

Visit scpld.org/reading-programs for a complete list of prizes available.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Ave. More information, including a calendar of summer programs, can be found at scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.