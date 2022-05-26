May 26, 2022
Cocktails in the Park returns to Batavia July 23

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

The Cocktails, Paulo Apuli, left, Brad Schlueter, center, and Brent Hansen entertain patrons during a previous Cocktails in the Park fundraiser benefitting Batavia Main Street in Appleton Park. The 2022 event will be held July 23 in Appleton Park. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local/Mary Beth Nolan )

Batavia MainStreet’s popular summer fundraiser Cocktails in the Park returns to Appleton Park July 23. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

According to Batavia MainStreet’s website, the 10th annual event will feature live music, small plates, drinks and more. Proceeds from the event will help Batavia MainStreet’s revitalization efforts.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, and include a collectable whiskey glass and entry to the event. A cash/credit bar will be available. A valid ID will be required to purchase alcoholic drinks.

For more information, visit Batavia MainStreet’s website.

