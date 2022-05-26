Cocktails in the Park returns to Batavia July 23

Batavia MainStreet’s popular summer fundraiser Cocktails in the Park returns to Appleton Park July 23. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

According to Batavia MainStreet’s website, the 10th annual event will feature live music, small plates, drinks and more. Proceeds from the event will help Batavia MainStreet’s revitalization efforts.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door, and include a collectable whiskey glass and entry to the event. A cash/credit bar will be available. A valid ID will be required to purchase alcoholic drinks.

For more information, visit Batavia MainStreet’s website.