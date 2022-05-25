Richardson Electronics in LaFox celebrates 75th anniversary

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout the year with activities highlighting the company’s history and plans for the future, according to a press release.

The company began in 1947 as a startup selling war surplus tubes, and grew into a global manufacturer of patented ultracapacitor modules for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbines. The company was started by Arthur H. Richardson in a red barn in Wayne. Richardson has since grown into an international organization with over 60 locations worldwide, supporting more than 20,000 customers and employing hundreds, the release stated.

According to the release, Richardson Electronics now has three business units including the Power & Microwave Technologies Group, Richardson Healthcare and Canvys. Each business capitalizes on engineering expertise to help customers. The company has its headquarters in a 250,000 square foot building in LaFox and partners with other companies to manufacture more than 60% of the products it sells.

As part of its celebration, Richardson Electronics released a documentary-style video this month and a book on its 75-year history will be available in the summer. On Oct. 24, the company will honor its listing on the NASDAQ stock market since 1986 by ringing the closing bell.

For more information about Richardson Electronics’ 75th anniversary, its history and its products, visit www.rell.com/75years.