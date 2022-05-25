Breaking: Tornado warning issued for northeastern Kane County Wednesday afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Kane County until 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, showers capable of producing tornadoes were located near Elburn, moving north near Campton Hills at 30 mph. The radar indicated rotation in the clouds.

Residents are advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Locations impacted by the warning include Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, Huntley, Geneva, Campton Hills, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Elburn, Barrington Hills, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Wayne, Valley View and Lily Lake.

The storm is capable of damaging or destroying mobile homes, as well as damaging roofs, windows and vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.