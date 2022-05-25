Batavia Dinner Table event returns after two-year hiatus

The fifth annual Batavia Dinner Table event returns this summer after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7, on downtown Batavia’s North River Street Woonerf, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

The funds from the 200-person, family-style, farm-to-table community gathering are donated to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. Nearly $39,000 has been donated from this locally sourced and prepared, volunteer-served meal, according to the release.

The Batavia Dinner Table is a shared table experience in which individuals can dine and mingle with neighbors at one long table. The food is farm-to-table and much of the ingredients are sourced from Batavia Farmers Market vendors. Downtown Batavia restaurants and chefs will prepare the food for the dining experience, according to the release.

Tickets include a multi-course dinner and beverages for $85. The dinner includes wine and beer service, so all attendees be 21 years of age and older. Seating is limited.

A limited number of Cocktail in the Park/Dinner Table ticket combinations for $125 a person are on sale. Visit Batavia MainStreet’s Instagram page (@downtownbatavia) or Facebook page (@bataviamainstreet) for a link to buy the combination tickets.

Individual tickets for both events will be available starting June 1 at www.downtownbatavia.com. Dinner Table tickets are $85 a person and Cocktails in the Park tickets are $40 a person.

Cocktails in the Park is scheduled for July 23 in Appleton Park.